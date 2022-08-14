NFL World Reacts to Giselle’s Message to Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, having taken an extended vacation before the start of the regular season.

It is reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will miss about 10 days of training camp and preseason games.

It’s unclear why Brady is taking this vacation, although it’s expected to have something to do with his family. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing well in health, it’s possible he just needs a break.

Eventually, Brady retired and then returned to retirement earlier this year.

Perhaps Brady prefers to spend more time with his wife Gisele Bundchen and their children.

NFL fans hope that everything is fine between Brady and Giselle.

It’s still a weird situation, that’s for sure.

I hope Brady gets well soon.