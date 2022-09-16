NFL World Reacts to Giselle’s Message about Tom Brady’s Request

Tom Brady’s decision to continue his football career this season has seriously strained his relationship.

According to numerous reports, Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen is unhappy with his decision to retire. The People report said that Byundchen would like her husband to be around their children more.

“From a family point of view, these are critical years,” the source says. “The kids are getting older, Ben is 12 now, and Giselle feels Tom should be home.”

At least one fan agrees that Brady has nothing more to prove at the NFL level and should spend more time at home.

“He has nothing more to prove. The first round of HOFer. Retire already and spend time with your children,” the fan said.

Gisele admitted in a recent interview that she is concerned about Brady’s return to the league.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — it’s a very violent sport, I have children, and I would like him to be more present,” Giselle told ELLE. “I’ve definitely had these conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel like everyone has to make a decision that will work for them. He also needs to follow his joy.”

Should Brady retire after the 2022 season and spend more time with his family?