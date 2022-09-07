NFL World Reacts to George Keith’s News

San Francisco Fort Niners tight end George Kittle has missed 11 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. Now it seems that he is dealing with another injury, because of which he may miss time.

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Kittle has a groin injury. He is not training today and is counted day by day as he recovers.

In five NFL seasons, George Kittle played in 67 games, missing 14 due to injuries. 49ers fans worried that he might not play in the first season against the Chicago Bears have every right to do so.

NFL fans are understandably very upset about what happened to Keith. The people who took Kittle to fantasy football a few days ago are especially upset:

When George Kittle is healthy, he is among the best players in the NFL. He is a three-time pro bowler and a two-time All-Pro in five years.

Last year, Kittle had a slight decline compared to the previous ones. But he still managed to finish the season with a career-high six touchdowns.

A healthy George Kittle could potentially be the difference between the 49ers making the playoffs and just missing out. Everyone in the Bay area will be crossing their fingers because Kittle is recovering fast.

Will George Kittle be the best tight end in the NFL this year?