NFL World Reacts To Falcons Pro Bowl Trade Rumors

It is reported that the Atlanta Falcons are ready to leave midfielder Deion Jones. But, according to one team insider, the Falcons have not yet found a team willing to trade a former professional bowler.

According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Atlanta will hold on to Jones for now, having failed to find a trading partner. The belief that he will not distract the team, and his dismissal will save the franchise only about $1 million in the cap.

On Tuesday, the NFL world reacted to the Falcons rumors.

“The Falcons definitely offered Jones for Jenkins, and the Bears declined,” the Chicago football fan site tweeted.

“Debo is still good! He just doesn’t want to play for ATL anymore…,” a Falcons fan said of Jones.

“The same front office that forced the franchise QB to leave after failing to find a DW.”

“I really think the Falcons are objectively better with Deion Jones in the lineup, but his role has to change,” William McFadden replied. “Probably, he should participate in a specialized rotation, and not in a permanent defender. I still think he can come back to normal.”

“I still think he’s gone! But this is exactly the case. He’s still on the puppy list,” Carl Dukes wrote.

Any team on the market willing to trade Jones will receive his salary of $9.64 million in 2022, which may be more than some are willing to swallow.

In 16 games last season, the former second-round pick recorded 137 rebounds, two sacks, a forced fumble and six protected passes.