NFL World Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Cryptic Message

Antonio Brown is the king of mysterious messages on social networks.

On Thursday morning, the former All-Pro receiver shared another surprising message on Twitter.

“Always keep going; the storm will end someday!” he wrote.

Like everything AB wanted to say, this message caused a constant stream of reactions from the NFL world.

Could this mean Brown wants to return to the NFL?

“Trust the process,” one fan wrote.

“I hope you retire in Pittsburgh,” another added.

Other fans noted the fact that this is a direct quote from Kobe Bryant’s video, which recently went viral on social media.

Brown is still not signed to the NFL after his ugly departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization in 2021. In an interview earlier this year, the former superstar receiver said he doesn’t expect to play in 2022, and hinted that his NFL career may be over. for the benefit.

“Obviously we live by the game, but you can’t play forever,” he said. “I think I’m a great player who has done everything in the game.”

What’s next for Antonio Brown?