NFL World Reacts To 49ers’ Crushing Injury News – The Spun: What’s Trending In The Sports World Today

Few of the injuries sustained by non-quarterbacks on Sunday were as serious as the one suffered by Elijah Mitchell.

Mitchell suffered a sprained MCL in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. He is expected to miss the next two months as he recovers.

Last year, Mitchell led the 49ers in scoring with over 900 yards in just 11 games. Dibo Samuel and Jeff Wilson are expected to fill the void in his absence. And this is a big void.

49ers fans are almost overwhelmed by the loss of Mitchell, given the role he played in their offense. The owners of fantasy football, for obvious reasons, also mourn his loss:

Perhaps the loss of Elijah Mitchell wouldn’t have seemed so big if starting quarterback Trey Lance had performed better in a 19-10 loss to the Bears.

Lance threw for 164 yards and made an interception, but he had a decent 54 yards. However, there is still a lot of work to be done on his game before he can lead the 49ers to the promised land.

Perhaps the ray of hope for Mitchell’s injury for the 49ers is that it will force Lance to make the necessary improvements faster. No matter how good the 49ers play, sooner or later they will have to pass the ball with frequency and accuracy.

How much will Mitchell’s injury affect the team?