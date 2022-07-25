NFL World Pays Tribute to Legendary Runner on Monday

Today is a special day in the NFL when fans pay tribute to the late great running back Walter Payton of the Hall of Fame.

The Chicago Bears legend would have turned 68 today. NFL fans and teams pay tribute to the former NFL championship title holder.

Naturally, the Bears and members of Payton’s surviving family were among the first to pay tribute to him. The Bears have released a chart listing the many, many achievements that the legend of their team has achieved over the 13 years he spent in Chicago.

Payton Jarrett’s son wrote a heartfelt message to his late father:

Other NFL fans paid their respects in their own way with colorful clips, videos of “The Super Bowl Shuffle” and general birthday greetings.

Walter Payton, aka Sweetness, is considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, not to mention the greatest runners of all time.

Payton was a nine-time pro bowler and an eight-time All-Pro. He won the MVP award in 1977, spent 10 seasons gaining more than 1,200 yards, and was the top rusher in the famous Chicago Bears of 1985.

Payton retired as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher and ranks second behind Emmitt Smith in yards. Smith himself has Payton on his NFL Mount Rushmore.

Unfortunately, Payton passed away in 1999. The NFL honored Payton by renaming the NFL Man of the Year award in his honor.