NFL World Discusses ESPN’s Top 10 Quarterbacks List

At this time of the year, a list of the top 10 quarterbacks is published.

After all, the fees start in just a couple of weeks, and people want to stir up disputes and disputes about their lists.

ESPN published a list of the top 10 quarterbacks on Get Up on Monday morning, and this list was compiled by a combination of league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Aaron Rodgers took first place, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Joe Barrow. In the bottom half of the list are Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott.

The NFL community had fun reacting to this list.

“Maybe I’m crazy, but I’d rather start playing with Lamar or Carr right now, rather than with someone who hasn’t played for 18 calendar months (and that number is growing),” said one fan.

“That’s right, perfect,” said another fan.

This list will undoubtedly change around this time next year.

Are there any changes you would make right now?v