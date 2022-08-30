NFL Star Reportedly Targeted by ‘Violent Street Gang’

Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley has another serious problem besides his one-year suspension for gambling.

According to ESPN, a violent street gang attacked Ridley and other artists and athletes in Atlanta.

The prosecutor said the gang targeted the homes of Ridley and other athletes. The indictment was filed on August 22, and in it 26 people are accused of violating the laws of Georgia on combating gangs and racketeering.

“They are targeting people who are showing off their wealth on social media,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said via ESPN. “So I have a message for the public: if posting your stuff on social media and bragging is fun, unfortunately these gangs are getting smarter and more sophisticated in how they target you.”

The crimes were committed by a gang called the “Gang of Drug Lords”, which arose about six years ago.

This is a developing story.