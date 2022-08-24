NFL Scouts May Not Think So Highly of the Buckeyes Star

After the 2021 college football season, Ohio State receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba was widely considered a future top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But according to recent reports by NFL insider Matt Miller, there have been rumors among NFL scouts that the Buckeyes star could be approaching the second round in the upcoming selection process.

“While I disagree with this opinion, NFL Scouts talk quite a lot about Ohio State WR Jackson Smith-Njigba being a ‘minor’ first-round prospect. Put it off when the season starts,” Miller reports.

Smith-Njigba experienced a major breakout season in 2021, finishing his sophomore season with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. With Garrett Wilson and Chris Olav both out of the 2021 Rose Bowl, the former five-star recruit ran for 347 yards and three touchdowns on 15 catches.

ProFootballFocus named Smith-Njigba the best host ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Perhaps another outstanding season in 2022 will help boost Smith-Njigba’s stock ahead of the 2023 draft.