As ESPN continues to publish its ranking of the best players at every position in the NFL, a list of the best offensive tackles was published on Friday.

League sources could vote for several Pro Bowl and All-Pro options. But, in the end, they settled on the same player they voted for last year: the San Francisco Forties left tackle Trent Williams.

The nine-time pro bowler is having arguably his best season, earning first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. The voters considered this more than enough proof that he is the best striker in the league.

However, the San Francisco 49ers team has known this for a long time. Last year, they made Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league with a six-year, $138 million contract.

Since joining San Francisco in 2020 as a result of an exchange with Washington, his former team, he has given the 49ers 29 superlative games and two Pro Bowl seasons in a row.

Trent Williams was selected 4th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft after dominating opponents in Oklahoma for several years. In 2012, he made his first of nine Breakouts, which he will achieve over the next decade.

Williams’ career almost ended in 2019 when a cancerous tumor was found on his head. But he recovered and the following year was forced to leave Washington on an exchange.

Williams is now the most respected striker in the league. And thanks to his dominant play on the field and his resilience off it, he more than deserved recognition.