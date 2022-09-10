NFL Player Sentenced to 3 Months of House Arrest After Fatal Car Crash

Former Washington Commander security Commander Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest in connection with the death of his girlfriend Olivia Peters during a fatal car crash in December 2021.

Everett, 30, was sentenced by Loudoun County Circuit Court on Thursday. Initially, he was given 12 months of house arrest, and then postponed for nine months.

Everett was initially charged with manslaughter after an investigation determined that he was traveling at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the accident. According to ESPN, he lost control of the car and crashed into a group of trees near a semi-circular Virginia road.

Peters, his longtime girlfriend, died in a local hospital. Everett was treated for serious injuries and was discharged from the hospital four days after the accident.

Everett pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving back in July.

Everett, a former special teams captain and backup quarterback, played seven seasons for the Washington organization. Before the crash, he was having lunch with a group of teammates.