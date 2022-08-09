NFL owners have officially decided to sell the Broncos

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos officially have a new owner.

The rest of the NFL owners approved the $4.65 billion sale of the Broncos led by Rob Walton. Per Ari Meirov, Walton is now the richest owner in the league with a net worth of $59 billion.

The $4.65 billion sale is also the highest price ever paid in U.S. sports history.

This was the final hurdle for the Broncos to clear after the NFL’s Finance Committee met and unanimously approved Walton’s bid for the team last month.

Walton sent his bid in for the Broncos ownership back in April when the team was for sale.

He’ll now have the duty of getting the Broncos back to making the playoffs and winning Super Bowls, which is something they haven’t done since 2015.