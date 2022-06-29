NFL More likely Take 1 punishment of Deshaun Watson

The disciplinary hearing for Deshaun Watson is in full swing, and the punishment for him will be announced soon.

The NFL is currently pushing for Watson’s indefinite suspension for a year, although the league is also willing to accept something shorter.

According to AP’s Rob Maaddy, the league is “more likely” to decide on 6-8 games if Sue Robinson decides so.

“I was also told that the NFL, despite insisting on an indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeal process—a source said it’s a “terrible situation for everyone involved”—so the league will most likely abide by Sue Robinson’s decision IF she returns. with 6-8 games,” Maaddi wrote (first transcribed by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk).

It is logical that the league would like to avoid the appeal process, as it may drag on for many more months.

Wednesday is the second day of the hearing, and a decision is expected to be made by the end of the week.

Assuming Watson spends at least half of the season, Jacoby Brissett is likely to be the Browns’ starting quarterback at that time.