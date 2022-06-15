NFL Legend Reveals Why He Enjoyed Playing Thursday Night Games

One of the best linebackers in NFL history loved playing on Thursday nights.

The players have a love-hate relationship with Thursday night games, as there are only four days left until Sunday’s games.

Those who like games probably like the extended break until the next game, and those who hate games don’t like how sloppy they are.

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher enjoyed Thursday night’s games and explained why Wednesday on the Pat McAfee show.

“I love Thursday nights,” Urlacher said. “It’s a short week, so you play on Sunday, you have a “working” Monday, recovery on Tuesday, game plan on Wednesday, passing on Thursday, then you play. Bam! That’s great! These were my best games, as you usually play in the Rival division. We had about six game challenges in defense, it was great.”

Thursday night games will remain for the foreseeable future, especially since Amazon is now the exclusive carrier of this game.

The games will be called Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.