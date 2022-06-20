NFL Head Coach No Longer Sleeps in His Office

You won’t advance to the NFL if you don’t spend hours.

In between training sessions, studying movies, team meetings, and game planning, many head coaches use as much of the 24-hour workday as possible; and when they find time for Z, usually in their office.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was one of those coaches, but no longer speaks. Explaining last week, he has found a more balanced approach and is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“After a few days this week, we’re going to switch off a little bit to get away talking about balance and enjoy a little bit of what life has to offer,” McDermott told the Buffalo News. “I think this prospect is good. And then at the end of July we will start the fire again, and we will bring this thing to an end.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who has worked with McDermott in Buffalo for six years, says it’s a sign of growth for the 48-year-old.

Explaining: “He prioritizes family and spends time with our family, even though we spend many hours here. Many hours. But he’s not the kind of guy who won’t sleep in the office anymore, it’s way behind him.”

Work-life balance has been in the spotlight in recent years, and that’s a big reason many college coaches are jealous of the NFL, since they don’t have to spend years recruiting.