NFL Hall of Fame QB Reportedly Placed in Hospice

Late on Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player had been placed in a hospice.

Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, ended up in a hospice in Kansas City, as his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City television station, where Dawson began his career on television in 1966.

Dawson, 87, led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. He took home Super Bowl IV MVP honors in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

He also has one of the most iconic photos in the history of football, which is broadcast on all social networks after the news.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Dawson as the fifth pick in the 1957 draft. Unfortunately, he struggled to make a big impact during the three seasons he spent there and was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Eventually, in 1962, he joined the Dallas Texans of the American Football League-a move that defined his career.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City and helped the team win the Super Bowl on the way to his historic career.

Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and received the Pete Rozelle Radio and Television Award in 2012.