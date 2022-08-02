NFL Fans Don’t Believe in Hiring Tom Brady – The Spun: What’s in the Sports World Today

Tom Brady is recruiting this offseason, although he doesn’t want to admit it.

Kyle Rudolph recently spoke about what led to signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and confirmed that Brady hired him for “a few weeks” before he signed.

Brady downplayed this for the media, noting that the players want to move to the Bucks because they are a good team.

“Of course I’m an older player and I’m very lucky to know a lot of guys,” Brady said via ProFootballTalk. “The guys choose this team because of the team, not because of me. We have a great organization, great teammates, and I think people are excited to join a great group of people, a great group of men.”

Fans of the whole league don’t believe this answer.

The Bucks will be Super Bowl contenders again this season because they are good on both sides of the ball.

It definitely plays a role in signing players, but it’s also hard to give up playing with Brady if he’s in recruiting.