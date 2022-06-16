NFL Fans are furious with the Eagles’ New Logo

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo.

Like most of the changes in the NFL over the past few years, the team decided to give a more modern look. From the very beginning, it was obvious that fans DIDN’T like the new look.

“As a Giants fan, I can admit that the Eagles have had amazing uniforms over the years… but this is, as they say, a travesty,” said Matt Hladik of The Spun.

“THIS IS TERRIBLE! The trend of corporate minimalism in logos has been around for too long, and now it has infected my team. No character, no personality, just ugly straight lines, because it’s MODERN. No one asked for it. I hope you burn,” said another fan.

“I am a little saddened by the changes that all organizations follow. Everyone wants modernity, but all this shit is so bland. No character or style. Just usually,” said another fan.

What do you think about the new look?