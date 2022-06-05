NFL.com predicts that an outstanding team will become “irrelevant”

With OTA reopening, it’s never too early to make bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season.

In a recent column, Adam Shane from NFL.com touched on everything from Aaron Rodgers’ three-time MVP recognition to how the Bears finished with the worst record in the league. But his words about the “New England Patriots” attracted the most attention.

After 20 years at the top of the AFC, Shane predicts that Bill Belichick’s Pats will take 14th place in the conference and lose relevance.

Listing the team he is ahead of the Patriots (including the Jaguars), Shane explained why:

I still believe that Trevor Lawrence is superior to Mack Jones. And I think Travis Etienne, who missed the entire 2021 season due to a Lisfranc injury, will have a monstrous debut season. Whatever you say about Christian Kirk’s contract, but in Jacksonville he got a promotion, and in New England he will be WR1. This offseason, the Jags have strengthened their offensive line, primarily acquiring Brandon Scherff as free agents. Meanwhile, the defense has strengthened in the open market (LB Foye Oluokun, DT Foley Fatukasi, CB Darius Williams) and in the draft (No. 1 overall Travon Walker, as well as midfielders Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma).

Finally, Bill Belichick is the greatest football coach of all time, but the lack of a real replacement for Josh McDaniels scares me. Many. And Doug Pederson is a breath of fresh air in Jacksonville.

After Tom Brady left, things didn’t go well in Foxborough. And in its current form, when it comes to Patriots, there are more questions than answers.