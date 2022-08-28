NFL.com offers to cut two famous quarterbacks

Earlier this week, Eric Edholm wrote for NFL.com a column dedicated to the potential exchange or reduction of candidates in the 2022 season.

He suggested that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph could be a candidate for a trade, since Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett were ahead of him in the depth chart.

Edholm also named two quarterbacks as potential candidates for reduction. The two turned out to be San Francisco Fort Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book.

NFL.com said about Garoppolo:

Garoppolo is a candidate for a swap or exchange, but it’s pretty obvious which is more likely. Of course, if something dramatic happens to the team’s QB depth chart over the next week or so, we can’t rule out a deal in desperation. But right now it’s hard to imagine a team giving up anything for Garoppolo, who underwent shoulder surgery and receives an exorbitantly high salary of $24.2 million. Yes, at the age of 30, he is still in his prime and occupies the most important position in sports, but here we need to be realistic.

NFL.com He said about the Book:

The book can climb. But he hasn’t been too impressive in two preseason games, picking up seven sacks, throwing two picks and averaging less than 5 yards per pass attempt. However, if he is cut out, Buk will definitely become a candidate for the Saints’ training team. They seem to value him a little more than other clubs.

Cut out Garoppolo and the Book?