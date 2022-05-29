NFL.com named his player from the cover of Madden 23 No. 1

With June approaching, it’s time to find out who will grace the cover of EA Sports’ Madden NFL 23.

Over the past couple of years, the disclosures have been happening in June, prompting Bucky Brooks from NFL.com state your predictions about this year’s cover star.

Most often, the cover goes to the MVP of last year (for example, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson) or an athlete who is very relevant (take at least the appearance of Odell Beckham in “Madden NFL 15”).

And if Brooks’ choice is correct, the game could see its first Ram on the cover since Marshall Folk in 2002.

Writing:

[Cooper] Kupp has just bet on the status of the top dog in the receiving position, earning the awards “Best Forward of 2021” and the awards “Most valuable Player of Super Bowl LVI”. … Currently, the pass catcher with sticky fingers is a model of constancy and perfection in this position. Taking into account the postseason, the Rams’ first-team All-Pro WR gained 90-plus yards in 19 of 21 games, including an NFL-record streak of 13 consecutive games. It’s hard to say that anyone enjoyed the 2021 campaign more than this guy.

Many believe that at least one of the covers of this year’s game will feature the late John Madden (most likely in a more expensive version).

Madden was a pioneer in the field of football simulators, helping to bring virtual football to homes back in 1988.

Over the past 10 or so years, EA Sports has deviated more and more from John Madden’s original vision of the game.

But he remains a cultural product for many football fans because of his outstanding run from Madden 2000-2008.