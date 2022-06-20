NFL.com calls the new head coach in a worse position

Lovie Smith has a chance to become an NFL head coach this season. Unfortunately, the cards are already stacked against him.

Analyst NFL.com Bucky Brooks believes that Smith, the new head coach of the NFL, is in a worse position right now.

The Texans’ concert is not only a complete rebuilding project, but there is not much hope on the horizon.

Smith needs a big game with sophomore quarterback Davis Mills for the Texans to have some kind of pulse this fall.

“It’s hard to imagine a coach taking on a more challenging task than the Texans’ rebuilding project,” Brooks wrote via NFL.com “Over the past few years, the organization has allowed many talents to go out the door without finding a suitable replacement for star power. Smith will try to win games with a “hustle and bustle” approach that prioritizes effort, energy. and execution. The graying coach relies on a young quarterback with limited experience, but Davis Mills has started to show promise throughout his rookie season.”

Houston is a young team with poor overall talent. But there are a few things to watch out for in Smith’s first year.

Derek Stingley Jr. believes he will become the next star quarterback in football. If he shines, Smith can build his defense around him.

Also, Mills was much better than expected in his first NFL season last year. Will he be able to make a big leap in the second year?

Let’s hope things go well for Smith in the first year, but it’s going to be a rough ride.