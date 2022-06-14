NFL Announces Key Dates for 2023 League

The NHL and the NFL Players Association have agreed on some key dates for the 2023 season.

The franchise and transition tag window will be held from February 21 to March 7. The year in the league and the period of signing contracts with free agents will begin on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City.

The franchise tag window this year lasted from February 22 to March 8. The year 2022 of the league began on March 16.

The 2022 NFL Draft was held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

The 2022 season will begin with a matchup between the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills on September 8. The final games of the regular season will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023.