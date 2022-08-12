NFL Analyst Thinks Pirates Would Be The Best Place To Land Jimmy Garoppolo

On Friday, NFL Network analyst Jamie Erdal named the top five potential landing spots for experienced quarterback Jimmy Garappolo.

While Jimmy Gee has no doubt established himself as the starting quarterback in the league, Erdal believes his best option is to return to his backup QB role behind Tom Brady.

At the top of the list are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by the Texans, Seahawks, Giants and Falcons.

“Am I crazy?! Can magic happen for Jimmy G with one of these 5 teams… what do you think? I just don’t like the Browns as a destination for him,” Erdal wrote.

Garoppolo is no stranger to supporting Brady. He held that position for three seasons with the New England Patriots before heading to San Francisco in 2017.

Currently, Blaine Gabbert is Brady’s primary understudy, followed by Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin. Currently, Brady has no “personal problems”, and his appearance on the field in the first week is questionable.

After leading the Niners to the NFC Championship Game last season, Garoppolo was ousted from his starting role by sophomore Trey Lance. While the veteran QB remains in the San Francisco lineup, he mostly does individual workouts while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.