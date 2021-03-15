Neymar will be the new star of Fortnite

Neymar, the Brazilian star of Epic Games and Paris Saint Germain, gave the first hints of a new Fortnite-focused collaboration. The posts indicate that the Brazilian star will appear in Fortnite as of March 16.

In the video shared by Epic Games from Fortnite’s official Twitter account, Neymar’s number 10 shirt stands out. Neymar’s retweeting of this post with a “pair of curious eyes” emoji shows that the parties are in preparation.

Details on how Neymar’s presence in Fortnite will look is still limited. However, Engadget site points out that the famous football player will come to the game at the same time with a one-man mission called Zero Crisis Finale. The focus of the video is Zero Crisis Finale.

This will not come as a surprise if Neymar appears at a live event in Fortnite. In-game events held in Fortnite are followed live by millions of people. More than 10 million Fortnite players followed the Marshmello concert in 2019 and the Travis Scott concert last year.