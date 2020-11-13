Neymar: the PSG star could return to FC Barcelona!

Did you miss his? The rumor Neymar at FC Barcelona is back! But little chance for the Catalans to really believe it …

Neymar is back at FC Barcelona, ​​the rumor has been coming back for three years… But it is still making a comeback this year! As he negotiates to extend at PSG, the Spanish media are pushing hard!

They have been doing this for over two years. With each transfer window, the Brazilian therefore finds himself on the front page of the media, in the hope of seeing him again in the colors of Barcelona … But it has not worked so far.

In the summer of 2019, Neymar still forced himself to return to Catalonia. Despite everything, he had to resolve to stay in the French capital … It must also be said that FC Barcelona do not have so much money.

Without winning La Liga or the Champions League, the club of Leo Messi has indeed seen their cash flow decline. On top of that, the very expensive recruit policy is not working well.

Griezmann, Dembélé, Deulofeu… Expensively paid players, but not in success. It is therefore necessary to make profitable … But Sport, Spanish daily, announces once again that Neymar will return to Camp Nou.

NEYMAR, THE IMPROBABLE RETURN TO BARCELONA

Even though Isabela Pagliari, Brazilian journalist and friend of the player announces that he is negotiating to extend … And although a five-year contract is under discussion, the Spanish media are on fire.

Sport is indeed not in the lace: “Neymar does not intend to extend his contract with PSG (…) The Brazilian star has decided to leave Paris at the end of this season”. A well-known refrain …

And the Spanish are even attacking the French media. “It doesn’t matter how much the French press announces with great fanfare that the former Barça player is happy at PSG, that he feels suited to Paris and to Ligue 1.”

For them, no doubt: Neymar will return to Spain. But given the financial worries of Barça who comes in addition to filing a lawsuit against his former player, it seems very surprising …



