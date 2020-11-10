Neymar Jr. expelled from Twitch and suspected why

Rumors suggest that the PSG footballer has allegedly leaked the phone number of another player. The stars and football cracks are not spared either.

Neymar Jr., currently in the ranks of PSG, was banned from Twitch on November 9. Although the official reason has not been confirmed, the gossips speak that it is possibly due to the Brazilian sharing the phone number of his partner Richarlison during one of his streams. The platform’s rules expressly prohibit the sharing of other people’s personal information. That includes, of course, the postal address and phone numbers.

Did you violate the Twitch Terms of Use?

Violating the community guide and Twitch terms of service may result in a permanent ban, so Neymar Jr.’s account may no longer be active. Without being an official confirmation, it seems that the events occurred on October 18, at which time the crack showed his mobile phone when he was calling Richarlison, Everton player. By showing the screen the number could be clearly seen. In the case of a public person, it is obvious that this information can be even more problematic.

Neymar Jr. is a player who left Brazil to play for FC. Barcelona. After several seasons, the forward decided to go to PSG, not without avoiding certain legal problems. In addition, he was involved in legal cases with the Blaugrana club. At the beginning of this season, the possibility that he would return to Barça was rumored, but this situation has not occurred, especially taking into account the climate the team is experiencing after the resignation of the entity’s president, Josep María Bartomeu. .

The footballer is also one of the most prominent of FIFA 21 and eFootball PES 2021, the football simulators of EA Sports and Konami, respectively.



