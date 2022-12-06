Neymar Dedicated a Goal at The World Cup to The Injured Alex Telles

Brazilian superstar Neymar dedicated his goal against South Korea to the leased Manchester United Alex Telles.

Neymar was in the protocol when Selesao beat South Korea with a score of four: one, which ensured that the tournament favorites reached the next round of the competition.

The PSG star scored his team’s second goal after a penalty after Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr. opened Brazil’s account that evening.

Neymar, who initially doubted the game, showed a stunning performance.

Telles was excluded from the competition due to a serious knee injury that may require surgery.

The Mirror reports on Neymar’s tribute to Telles: “Brazilian superstar Neymar rushed straight to injured teammate Alex Telles after he scored his national team’s second goal against South Korea in their 1/8 World Cup finals match.

“Instead of enjoying the moment himself, Neymar chose to make his way to his drunken colleague Telles, who was watching from the sidelines.”

Telles, who is currently on loan in Spain with Sevilla, recently took to social media to express his disappointment and sadness that he can no longer play any role in the Brazilian campaign in Qatar.

In his statement, the 29-year-old athlete compared his failure to the turns that have to be overcome during a long and tedious journey.

The fullback reiterated that his injury was not the end and he is still looking forward to representing his country in future tournaments.

In conclusion, Telles offered his support to his teammates, who will next take the field, fighting Croatia in the quarterfinals.

Let’s hope that Telles will not stay on the sidelines for long and will still be able to play a significant role in Sevilla’s La Liga season.