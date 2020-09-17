Neymar and four other players were punished for anger.

It was speculated that Neymar could be punished with up to 10 games for the aggression against Álvaro González of Olympique de Marseille, but it was not like that, since the disciplinary commission of the French soccer league decided that he will only be sanctioned with three games.

After much controversy over what was said in the field, which included alleged racist insults by the Spaniard and alleged homophobic insults by the Brazilian, what was really judged were the “zapes” or slaps on the head that the forward of the Paris Saint-Germain tipped the Olympique player, although it was anticipated that the accusation of racism will continue to be investigated, which is why, surely, Neymar’s homophobia that has just been revealed, too.

In addition to Neymar, they will also go to the freezer for participating in the brawl Leandro Paredes, who received three games of sanction and the worst part went to Layvin Kurzawa, who started everything and will be out for six games.

By Olympique, Jordan Amavi, who was given three games, and Darío Benedetto, who will have to rest one, were suspended.

The case of Ángel Di María, who allegedly spat on González, will be analyzed next week to establish the relevant sanction.



