Nexus War: released its trailer with Marvel characters

Today, August 27, begins the fourth season of Fortnite, which will bring some characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – or MCU. And, to publicize the arrival of the events that accompany this new stage of the game, the company released a trailer for the Nexus War – theme of the new season.

For the fourth season of Fortnite players can expect the appearance of well-known characters from the Marvel universe, such as Iron Man, the Storm, Doctor Doom, the Mystique and the Hulk Woman. In addition, players will be able to use some powers of characters from the universe, such as Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets; Groot’s Bramble Shield and Silver Surfer’s Surfboard.

In addition to the introduction of the characters and their powers, the island of Fortnite will also undergo changes, with the introduction of known locations from the Marvel universe, such as the Domain and the Sentinel Cemetery, by Doctor Doom. Some superhero items can also be found around the island, such as Stark Lab drones and an energy rifle that fires differently, depending on your target.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time Fortnite has made a crossover of this type. From the DC universe, gamers have already had access to Aquaman and Batman skins.

The fourth season of Fortnite will arrive for players of the title on Android, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. Those who have the game installed on iOS or other Apple platforms will not have access to the news.



