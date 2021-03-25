Next Xiaomi Mi Mix will have cameras with ‘liquid lenses’

Xiaomi is expected to resume the launch of its smartphone line with bold and experimental technologies in 2021. And the next model of the Mi Mix family will have a feature that is especially expected in mobile device cameras: liquid lenses.

The information was officially released by the manufacturer from a teaser poster on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Technology is a fluid form of lens composition, which allows changing the component’s angle from voltage variation and a motor. With the feature, the focus is faster and more accurate, even over long distances and scenes with movement, generating sharp images in almost any situation.

The liquid lenses were expected to debut on the Huawei P50, but the delay in launch and the crisis in the Chinese manufacturer’s mobile division led to the overtaking of the rival.

Make a note of it in the agenda!

The new Mi Mix will be launched on March 29, during a conference of the manufacturer that will also serve as a stage for the unveiling of the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra smartphones.

There is also an expectation about the announcement of the brand’s first folding cell phone, which has been in development for some years.