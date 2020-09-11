Next to Xbox Series S: Series X the small images

The beginning of this week was very busy for Microsoft, since its entry-level device for the new generation, the Xbox Series S, was leaked, but it was not long before the announcement was made official by the company. Some vehicles already have the video game in hand and infest the Internet with images comparing to the Series X – the hardware specifications were previously disclosed.

According to The Verge, one of the privileged to have access to the device, the Xbox Series S is only 275 millimeters (10.8 inches) high, 151 millimeters (5.9 inches) deep and 63.5 millimeters (2, 5 inches) wide in an upright position.

Check out comparison images and the unboxing video (via Unbox Therapy):

Microsoft placed rubber feet in the vertical and horizontal positions of the console; and, unlike the X Series, the little giant looks like a great option for various positions on the living room shelf.

The black and rounded part is responsible for cooling the console, keeping the air flow pointed to the side when it is vertical and upwards when placed horizontally. The Xbox Series S will also have plenty of additional cooling on the sides, top and rear, regardless of position.

Although Microsoft has not released other specifications, such as inputs, the portal confirms that there are two USB ports at the back and one at the front of the device, an HDMI 2.1 output, an Ethernet port, the same Series X storage expansion slot and input for power cable.

Xbox Series X and Series S will launch on November 10, 2020 at $ 499 and $ 299, respectively, with the pre-sale of new generation consoles starting on September 22 at some American retailers. In Brazil, prices have not yet been released nor if the console will be available on the official debut date.

