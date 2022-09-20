“Next time she’s better…”— When Millie Bobby Brown got upset about WAP singer Cardi B.

Everyone knows that Millie Bobby Brown loves to sing and even raps. Do you remember how she told the story of the first season of “Stranger Things” in the rap song “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”? Well, now if we find out that she’s a Cardi B fan, it shouldn’t surprise us. However, she was upset about Cardi because she didn’t come as Millie thought.

Not only Millie, but almost the entire cast of the Netflix Original sci-fi supernatural show “Stranger Things” is passionate about singing. In fact, music has been a huge part of the show’s success. While we are talking about our beloved Eleven, she is a big fan of the WAP singer, but she was upset because the singer did not appear at the event. Here’s what the star of “Stranger Things” told about it.

Millie Bobby Brown really wanted to meet Cardi B, but she didn’t come

We know that Cardi B is an American rapper and songwriter. She is known for her aggressive flow and outspoken lyrics. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has released several hit albums and gained popularity. She is known and loved among the younger generation, including the star Enola Holmes.

In 2018, Millie got the impression that Cardi B would be at the Time 100 Gala. However, the rapper did not come to the event because she was pregnant. When the interviewer asked Millie who she would like to see there, she called Cardi B, only to find out that she wasn’t there. Disappointed, Eleven exclaimed, but remembered about her pregnancy. “She’d better be here next time.” She’d better show up,” Brown said.

Unfortunately, Millie couldn’t fulfill her fan moment. However, she understood Cardi’s situation. Well, fans are waiting for this duo to come together and surprise us with their amazing talent. In the meantime, we can study the songs of Millie’s favorite band, Oasis. Our Eleven is a real child of the 90s at heart.