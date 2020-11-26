Next generation update for AC Valhalla coming

A new update is coming for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which doubled the previous game of the series, Odyssey, with the number of games played on the day it was released. With the update to be released by developer Ubisoft, the game will be able to run at 60 FPS on all new generation consoles.

Update to next generation consoles for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

With the update called 1.0.4, Ubisoft will add a performance mode that allows the game to adjust the resolution and graphics settings to maintain the 60 FPS level on the next generation consoles. It will also focus on not falling below 30 FPS when you maximize the graphics settings.

The YouTube channel called Digital Foundry found that the game periodically fell below 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It also stated that it does not work at a number higher than 30 FPS on the Xbox Series S. With the next update, these problems are expected to be resolved, thereby providing a cleaner experience for players. The new update is also expected to address the screen tearing issue on the Xbox Series X and S versions of the game.

Besides the performance upgrades, the update also brings a number of other changes to some of the additional checkpoints involved in boss fights. In the past days, Ubisoft apologized for the dialogues in the game that contain negative expressions against disabled people. However, the company stated that the problem in question will be resolved with updates as soon as possible.



