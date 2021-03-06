Next asteroid Apophis passage could destroy satellites

Last Friday (5), NASA scientists and enthusiasts were watching the passage of the asteroid Apophis. The giant, which is the size of the Eiffel Tower, crossed the Earth’s trajectory and despite not having offered a risk, his next visit here is a cause for concern.

In just over 8 years, on April 13, 2029, the star will be at a distance of about 31 thousand kilometers from our planet. This distance, which is very close to the difference between the Earth and the Moon, may be enough for the celestial body to hit and destroy satellites that are in orbit.

Although the possibility is a little unsettling, the presence of Apophis has already posed even more danger. For a while, it was thought that it could even collide with the Earth, which would cause even greater damage.

This possibility is completely ruled out by NASA at the moment. The US Space Agency even launched a video showing a projection of the next visit to the rocky body. See below.

Even though it can effectively hit satellites, the new approach to the asteroid is viewed with enthusiasm. “The approach of Apophis in 2029 will be an incredible opportunity for science,” argued Marina Brozovic, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“We are going to observe the asteroid with optical and radar telescopes. With radar observations, we may be able to see the details of the surface just a few meters in size, ”added the expert.

Apophis is one of the most famous stars of recent decades. Discovered in 2004, it came to be dubbed the “doomsday asteroid”, precisely because it was thought that it could hit our planet.