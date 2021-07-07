Nexon Announces New Project HP Game With Impressive Teaser

Nexon announced its next big release this week with a jaw-dropping teaser trailer. The game still doesn’t have an official name and will be called Project HP for now, as you can see in the video:

As Nexon is a developer from South Korea, the information in the video won’t be easy for most Brazilians to understand, but at least it’s possible to turn on YouTube’s English subtitles to help.

Project HP is described as a triple-A title for the PC, which is something we can repair by the teaser. According to information from Nexon, the images that appear in the video were captured in the game’s engine, which makes the game even more interesting.

The title will mark a shift in the positioning of Nexon, which has made its name primarily with games for mobile devices and a little less ambitious. Project HP looks like a game of much larger proportions, and the presence of English subtitles can be considered indicative of a possible global release.

At the moment we don’t have more details about the title, but the producer has informed that a pre-alpha test will take place between the 5th and 8th of August, so from that date more information on Project HP should be released. It is also worth noting that to register for the test you must be over 18 years old, which signals to the target audience of the new game.