News that will upset iPhone 6S and iPhone SE users

iPhone models that will receive the iOS 15 update have emerged. Apple has been drawing attention to its users with iOS support for many years, but the latest update will no longer support iPhone 6S and iPhone SE models.

According to a new report, the iOS 15 update will arrive in the last months of this year. With the iOS 15 update, iPhone 6S and iPhone SE models, which are still used by millions of people, will not receive updates.

iPhone models that will receive iOS 15 update (according to reports)

According to the report on a French-based website called iPhoneSoft, Apple’s new iOS version will not come for the iPhone 6S / 6S Plus models that were released in 2015 and the iPhone SE models that were launched in 2016.

The company, which attracted attention with its update support for many years, was held by many iPhone users who had serious problems with the latest iOS 14. With the latest updates, Apple is expected to solve users’ problems with many

According to new reports, iPhones that will receive iOS 15 update: