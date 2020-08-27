News that will upset Altered Carbon fans: Canceled!

Altered Carbon had a successful breakout on Netflix. After the first season, it was seen that the series, which was eagerly anticipated for the second season, could not meet the expectations. Altered Carbon, who made a substitution in the second season, could not live up to expectations at this point. It has been officially confirmed that the third season will not come. Of course, there are other reasons under this; Altered Carbon has been canceled, so what exactly is the reason?

Altered Carbon canceled

After the Netflix series are released, they are on the agenda like a bomb. While most of them become the most talked about topics in social media, some of them can be “canceled”. In fact, Altered Carbon, which attracted attention with its first season and attracted science fiction fans with its different fiction, was canceled after the second season. Variety confirmed the cancellation of the series, which was expected to make such a decision for a while.

Joining Netflix’s canceled series caravan, Altered Carbon fell far below expectations with its second season after the first season. Making a comparison with its high budget, watching and profit rates, Netflix pulled the plug of the series on the grounds that “it was not in its former popularity and could not reach the desired audience”. So there will not be Season 3 of the series.

The biggest handicap of the series is that the character in the first season and the character in the second season are not the same. Joel Kinnaman played the Takeshi Kovacs character in the first season, and the audience got used to this character. Although the series is about people who change bodies, the character that changed in the second season removed people from the series. Anthony Mackie played Takeshi Kovacs in the second season. The player change between these two seasons seems to prevent the series from maintaining its former popularity.

In Netflix, there was a significant increase in the canceled series. Netflix series canceled in 2020:

– Osmosis | Science fiction | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Mortel | Youth TV Series | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Marianne | Horror | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Soundtrack | Musical drama | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Spinning Out | Drama | Canceled after season 1 | 2020

– Aj and the Queen | Comedy and drama | Canceled after season 1 | 2020

– Messiah | Voltage | Canceled after season 1 | 2020

– October Faction | Drama | Canceled after season 1 | 2020

– V Wars | Science fiction and horror | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Turn Up Charlie | Comedy | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Next In Fashion | Science fiction | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Drama | Canceled after season 2 | 2018

– Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show | Comedy | Canceled after season 1 | 2019



