News that delights free Google Meet users

Google is extending its app for free Google Meet users to host conversations for more than 60 minutes. Normally, this app would end on September 30, but free users will be able to make calls for a longer period until March 2021.

“As we move into a holiday season with key milestones, such as less travel and video-based family gatherings and weddings, we continue to help those who rely on Meet stay in touch for the coming months,” said Samir Pradhan, group product manager for Google Meet. we want to, ”he said. . “As a sign of our commitment, today we continue unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) for Gmail accounts in the free version until March 31, 2021.”

The extension will create a relief for those who rely on this service during the COVID-19 outbreak. Google regularly updated Google Meet this year to stay competitive with other video conferencing services such as Zoom. Added zoom-like gallery view (now up to 49 people can be shown at the same time) and background blur.

September 30 is also the date when G Suite and G Suite for Education customers will lose access to some advanced Google Meet features, such as holding meetings with up to 250 attendees and saving meeting recordings to Google Drive. Google reiterated that there will be no extension in these areas.



