News that delights developers for Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11, which has not dropped off the agenda with leaks for months, has finally been introduced. After this introduction, the kernel source codes of Mi 11 were published shortly after. Using the phone’s source codes, it becomes possible to make changes and corrections on the device. Xiaomi Mi 11 source code has been released, the developers are smiling.

Xiaomi Mi 11 source codes shared

Kernel source codes of Mi 11, which is shown as one of the most powerful phones with Snapdragon 888, have been published. For those who want to make changes or improvements to the device, these shared source codes address the developers. It was shared with users on Xiaomi’s GitHub page with the code name “Venus”.

Since Xiaomi does not want to put pressure on its users with a single option, it chooses to share kernel source codes. Developers who are given bootloader access have the opportunity to make any changes they want on the device.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

Display: 6.81 inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, HDR10 + and 120 Hz refresh rate with 10bit color support, 515 PPI, 1500 nit brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 888 (5 nm – eight core)

Connectivity: USB-C, enhanced Wi-Fi 6

Memory and Storage: 8 GB – 12 GB RAM / 128 GB and 256 GB storage

Battery: 4,600 mAh / 55W fast charging / 50W wireless charging / 10W wireless reverse charging

Rear Camera: 108 Megapixel f / 1.33 + 13 Megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle + 5 Megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto / OIS supported

Front Camera: 20 Megapixels

Operating System: Android 11 and 2K MIUI 12

Box Contents: Mi 11 and charging cable



