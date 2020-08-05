News on Xbox Game Pass: Final Fantasy VII

Microsoft announces games coming to the Xbox Game Pass service in August, including Final Fantasy VII and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.

Xbox Game Pass has started this August 2020 by stepping on the accelerator. The Microsoft service has not only just renewed its image, but it has also dated (September 15) the more than 100 games in its catalog that we can play via streaming on our tablets and mobiles thanks to Project xCloud. And last but not least, you have just confirmed the titles that will be added to your virtual library in the coming days. A list of novelties including Final Fantasy VII HD, the remaster with which Cloud and company premiered on an Xbox console; The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, the new interactive adventure from the creators of Until Dawn; and Darksiders Genesis, the last chapter in the series inspired by the drawings of Joe Madureira. Above most of them can be enjoyed in a matter of hours, as they will be added this Thursday, August 6. Here is the complete list:

Darksiders Genesis – Available on Xbox One on August 6.

It Lurks Below – Available on Xbox One on August 6.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan – Available on Xbox One on August 6.

Trailmakers – Available on Xbox One and PC on August 6.

UnderMine – Available on Xbox One and PC on August 6.

Xeno Crisis – Available on Xbox One and PC on August 6.

Final Fantasy VII – Available on Xbox One and PC on August 13.

Tenemos un “Próximamente” muy especial para ti.

¿Cuál de estos títulos para #XboxGamePass es tu favorito? pic.twitter.com/dtEyt4NoKH — Xbox España (@Xbox_Spain) August 5, 2020

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in August

In any case, and as we always like to say, the chickens that enter through those that leave. The Microsoft service is still a kind of rental, in the manner of Netflix and similar subscriptions, so the games come and go in and out of its catalog. This month, the names that have confirmed their farewell are the following:

Devil May Cry 5 (Available on Xbox One).

Kingdom Come Deliverance (Available on PC and Xbox One).

Yoku’s Island Express (Available on PC and Xbox One).

Space Hulk Tactics (Available on PC).

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Available on PC).

If you have not finished them yet, or if you have them pending, you better hurry up, as they will all leave Xbox Game Pass on August 15. From that date, those who will leave at the end of the month will also be announced, who will probably come accompanied by an extra batch of news. Until then, let’s play!



