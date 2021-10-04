News From Windows 11 That Will Upset The Players!

Windows 11, which will be officially presented to users on October 5, 2021, includes a feature that will not please the players.

Windows 11, which will be offered to end users as of October 5, 2021, comes with its official version claiming that it will offer the best performance ever for players.

On the other hand, the virtualization-based security (VBS) feature, which is one of the new generation security measures of Windows 11, can seriously hit the gaming performance of the operating system.

What kind of experience will Windows 11 offer for gamers?

The statements made by Microsoft for a while are that Windows 11 is the best operating system developed for gamers. Comparative videos published in the past months showed that Windows 11 offered a serious performance increase compared to Windows 10 and previous operating systems, especially in game mode.

The ‘Windows 10 vs. As you can see from the Windows 11‘ graphics and FPS comparison video, Windows 11 makes a serious difference in some games. Bad news came from the new operating system, which suggests that players can increase performance in the new era without hardware updates.

According to the analysis from the HotHardware front, the game performance may decrease significantly on the ready systems that will come with Windows 11. Performance losses of up to 25 percent are striking in the tests conducted in many new generation games such as 3D Mark Time Spy, Far Cry New Dawn, Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Horizon. It is stated that Windows 11 performs very badly, especially in Horizon and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

It should be added that this performance loss is experienced on computers with virtualization-based security (VBS) and Windows 11 installed from the factory. In this sense, there will be no problems with collection computers or computers upgraded from Windows 10 to the new operating system. There has been no statement from Microsoft on the subject yet.

So what do you think about this situation? Do not forget to share your views with us.