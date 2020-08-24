News from The Flash, Titans and Gotham PD

This Saturday (22), the DC FanDome event brought several news about future DC projects. The trailers for Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman and the Justice League version of Zack Snyder were the most anticipated, but fans also received news from series, games and comics. Check out the news announced for some of the productions made for the small screens:

Titans

The Netflix series announced new characters for season 3: Dr. Jonathan Crane, Barbara Gordon and Red Hood. Dr. Crane, better known as the Scarecrow, will be imprisoned at Arkham Asylum and will serve as a consultant to Hannibal Lecter. Barbara is known as the most iconic Batgirl in the comics and, on the show, will be a steward in the Gotham City Police Department who would like to see Titans banished from the city.

The actors of Barbara and the Scarecrow have not yet been released, as the Red Hood will be played by Curran Walters. The actor already participates in the series as Jason Todd, who, in the comics ends up becoming the villain who commands gangs in Gotham.

The Flash

The final episode of the sixth season of the series left fans with a taste of “I want more”. Production had to be stopped due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, so the new episodes are being long awaited by fans. And the DC FanDome didn’t disappoint, bringing a trailer of what’s to come next year.

The curious thing is that the images shown are of scenes initially recorded for the season already finished, which was shortened by 3 episodes. These scenes will be reedited and worked to compose the 7th season – including, the turnaround expected for the end of last season will happen in the first episodes of the new one.

Little is really revealed, but you can see Chester P. Runk working with the Flash Team and also the fight to rescue Iris from Mirrorverse. Check out:

Gotham PD

Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, commented on the action series derived from the universe of the character he’s producing for HBO Max. Winter, of Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

According to the director, the series will go deeper into the corruption of Gotham City, focusing mainly on what happens within the police department. The idea is that it is a prequel to The Batman – the film is scheduled for release on October 21, 2021. The protagonist of the program is expected to be a corrupt police officer with a long career in the department.

Comic book characters are expected to show up in Gotham PD, but many will be created just for the series. Reeves even sees the possibility of developing these programs better in a series, something that is often compromised on the big screen. Even so, the production of the program is still in its early stages, with no premiere date or cast.



