News from Netflix this week [08/30/2020]

Another Sunday has arrived and, as usual, this is also the time to show what’s new for Netflix this week. In addition, we inform you which titles will leave the platform in the next seven days.

The titles vary between various genres and types of content, such as films, series – premieres or new seasons -, documentaries, children’s animations and stand-ups. Despite being at the end, the month of August will still see two more entries in the streaming service – “Em Prova: Amiga do Inimigo” and “Luo Bao Bei”. In all, this week will feature 35 inclusions.

As for removals, the biggest casualties will happen next Tuesday, when the month of September will start. The highlights here are due to the withdrawals of some features belonging to Disney, such as “The Incredibles”, “The Avengers – The Avengers”, “Finding Dory”, “Finding Nemo” and “Thor”. Clear preparation for the arrival of Disney Plus.

Without further ado, it’s time to check out all the Netflix news for this week that is just beginning. Also don’t forget to leave your comment in the space below about what you think of the list. Check it out below:

August 30

In Proof: Friend of the Enemy

August, 31

Luo Bao Bei

September 1

Beyond death

Beyblade Burst Turbo

Blue Exorcist: Season 2

Decision (original Italian film)

Emoji: The Movie

Erased

Fate / Grand Order -First Order-

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (original stand-up)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 3

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 4

Perfect women

The Chefinho – Take That Baby! (original interactive children’s)

The Promised Neverland

Thomas and his friends: Season 2

Top Chef: season 3

Top Chef: season 4

Vera – Friendship Day (original animation)

September 2

Chef’s Table: Barbecue (original series)

Freaks – One of Us (original German film)

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (original stand-up)

Love Guaranteed (original film)

Young Wallander (original series)

Permanence

September 4th

Away (original series)

Borgen (original series)

Captain Courage

Flood – The Wrath of a River

I’m thinking of ending it all (original film)

Sea Inhabitants

Kandasamys: The Wedding

The Ghost of Canterville

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit – Cavalgando Livre: Riding Academy: 2nd season (original series)

Removals of the week

The Book of Love

The Lion Guard (26 eps.)

The proposal

Agent K.C. (26 eps.)

S.H.I.E.L.D. by Marvel (22 eps.)

Account Adjustment

Children Are Ok (23 eps.)

The Chronicles of Narnia – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia – Prince Caspian

Asphalt ball

Gangster Hunt

Walk With Me

Captain America 2 – The Winter Soldier

Carol

Cars 2

Cars

Roommate

Early Crimes

Inside Out

DuckTales: The Adventure Hunters (25 eps.)

Empresses in the Palace (6 eps.)

Once upon a time: Season 4

Once upon a time: Season 5

Once upon a time: Season 6

Holy Hell

Ant Man

Hostages (22 eps.)

Immortals

Incorruptible

Jack and the Mechanics of the Heart

Jackass 2 – The Movie

Raging Sea

Strawberry Shortcake – Adventures in tutti-frutti (13 eps.)

Mountain

The Path of Torments (12 eps.)

Terminator: Genesis

The Sniper

The Incredibles

The Avengers – The Avengers

Outside Man: Volume 1

Arrest Me If You’re Able

Little Princess Sofia (60 eps.)

Looking for Dory

Looking for Nemo

Indecent Proposal

Salvages (15 eps.)

National security

Soul Surfer – Courage to Live

Station 19 (17 eps.)

It’s giving wave

Thelma

Thor

Turminha Paraíso

An Unforgettable Day

A lucky man

Up – High adventures

VIPs – Real Stories of a Liar

Who the F ** k Is That Guy?

Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission

The New Avengers – Heroes of Tomorrow

Whitney: Can I Be Me

To the Bottom



