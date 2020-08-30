News from Netflix this week [08/30/2020]

Another Sunday has arrived and, as usual, this is also the time to show what’s new for Netflix this week. In addition, we inform you which titles will leave the platform in the next seven days.
The titles vary between various genres and types of content, such as films, series – premieres or new seasons -, documentaries, children’s animations and stand-ups. Despite being at the end, the month of August will still see two more entries in the streaming service – “Em Prova: Amiga do Inimigo” and “Luo Bao Bei”. In all, this week will feature 35 inclusions.
As for removals, the biggest casualties will happen next Tuesday, when the month of September will start. The highlights here are due to the withdrawals of some features belonging to Disney, such as “The Incredibles”, “The Avengers – The Avengers”, “Finding Dory”, “Finding Nemo” and “Thor”. Clear preparation for the arrival of Disney Plus.
Without further ado, it’s time to check out all the Netflix news for this week that is just beginning. Also don’t forget to leave your comment in the space below about what you think of the list. Check it out below:
August 30
- In Proof: Friend of the Enemy
August, 31
- Luo Bao Bei
September 1
- Beyond death
- Beyblade Burst Turbo
- Blue Exorcist: Season 2
- Decision (original Italian film)
- Emoji: The Movie
- Erased
- Fate / Grand Order -First Order-
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (original stand-up)
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 3
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 4
- Perfect women
- The Chefinho – Take That Baby! (original interactive children’s)
- The Promised Neverland
- Thomas and his friends: Season 2
- Top Chef: season 3
- Top Chef: season 4
- Vera – Friendship Day (original animation)
September 2
- Chef’s Table: Barbecue (original series)
- Freaks – One of Us (original German film)
September 3
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (original stand-up)
- Love Guaranteed (original film)
- Young Wallander (original series)
- Permanence
September 4th
- Away (original series)
- Borgen (original series)
- Captain Courage
- Flood – The Wrath of a River
- I’m thinking of ending it all (original film)
- Sea Inhabitants
- Kandasamys: The Wedding
- The Ghost of Canterville
- The Lost Okoroshi
- Spirit – Cavalgando Livre: Riding Academy: 2nd season (original series)
Removals of the week
- The Book of Love
- The Lion Guard (26 eps.)
- The proposal
- Agent K.C. (26 eps.)
- S.H.I.E.L.D. by Marvel (22 eps.)
- Account Adjustment
- Children Are Ok (23 eps.)
- The Chronicles of Narnia – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- The Chronicles of Narnia – Prince Caspian
- Asphalt ball
- Gangster Hunt
- Walk With Me
- Captain America 2 – The Winter Soldier
- Carol
- Cars 2
- Cars
- Roommate
- Early Crimes
- Inside Out
- DuckTales: The Adventure Hunters (25 eps.)
- Empresses in the Palace (6 eps.)
- Once upon a time: Season 4
- Once upon a time: Season 5
- Once upon a time: Season 6
- Holy Hell
- Ant Man
- Hostages (22 eps.)
- Immortals
- Incorruptible
- Jack and the Mechanics of the Heart
- Jackass 2 – The Movie
- Raging Sea
- Strawberry Shortcake – Adventures in tutti-frutti (13 eps.)
- Mountain
- The Path of Torments (12 eps.)
- Terminator: Genesis
- The Sniper
- The Incredibles
- The Avengers – The Avengers
- Outside Man: Volume 1
- Arrest Me If You’re Able
- Little Princess Sofia (60 eps.)
- Looking for Dory
- Looking for Nemo
- Indecent Proposal
- Salvages (15 eps.)
- National security
- Soul Surfer – Courage to Live
- Station 19 (17 eps.)
- It’s giving wave
- Thelma
- Thor
- Turminha Paraíso
- An Unforgettable Day
- A lucky man
- Up – High adventures
- VIPs – Real Stories of a Liar
- Who the F ** k Is That Guy?
- Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission
- The New Avengers – Heroes of Tomorrow
- Whitney: Can I Be Me
- To the Bottom