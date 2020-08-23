News from Netflix this week [08/23/2020]

Netflix is ​​launching in the last full week of August the launch of more than a dozen content on consecutive days within the streaming. They are films, series, anime and even children’s content, allowing all audiences using the service to benefit.

Among the new features from Netflix this week is the Cobra Kai series, which was originally launched on YouTube Premium in 2018, showing the audience new stories from the famous characters Daniel San and Johnny of Karate Kid 30 years after the first confrontation.

However, not everything is flowers and some titles will come out of the catalog, something common and that this week seems to be less painful for the public. Now, without further ado, check out the full list!

August 25th

Gatunas: 2nd season (original series)

Emily’s Lab (original children’s)

August 26

Podium for All (original documentary)

August 27

The Curse of the Bridge

Aggretsuko: season 3 (original anime)

August 28

Cobra Kai (original series)

Masaba Masaba (original Indian series)

Secret Origins (original Spanish film)

Almost a Rockstar (original film)

Santana

Removed

Feel Rich

Behind “The Cove”: The Quiet Japanese Speak Out

Mother



