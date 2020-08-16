News from Netflix this week [08/16/2020]

Another week starting, and Netflix, as usual, continues to make changes to its catalog adding even more content.

This week we highlight the debut of the fifth season (part 1) of the Lucifer series, Biohackers and more – there are several series, films and documentaries for all tastes. Check out the next platform updates below!

August 17

Bug Hunters: Season 2 (original animation)

Islands of Faith

A Crazy Task (original Indonesian film)

August 18

Nobody wants these in-laws

August 19th

DeMarcus Without Filter (original reality show)

GDLK (original documentary)

August 20th

Biohackers (original German series)

Family Crimes (original Argentine film)

Great Pretender (original anime)

John looking for aliens (original documentary)

August 21

Alien TV (original children’s series)

Dark Fire (original Mexican series)

Hoops (original adult animation)

Lucifer: season 5, part 1 (original season)

Mission Pajamas (original film)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

Tammy: Out of Control

Class of 83 (original Indian film)

Removed

Cinderella 3D

Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge

Hide and Seek

Dhanak

Thematic specials of the Monica group (6 eps.)

Bad Rap

Unacknowledged



