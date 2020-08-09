News from Netflix this week [08/08/2020]

Another week will start, and well, Netflix will promote its typical content update.

This is a particularly interesting week for those who are fans of the platform’s original shows. The next few days will be marked by premieres financed by streaming itself, or at least distributed exclusively, such as the Greenleaf series. A major highlight is the arrival of the 4th season of the Brazilian series 3%.

We also have the arrival of new stand-ups and films. Check out the next platform updates below!

August 10

The Big Show Show: Season 2 (original series)

August 11th

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (original stand-up)

August 12th

The Healing Industry (original series)

Lieutenant of Cargill (original Indian film)

Axé: Corner of the People of a Place

Greenleaf: season 5 (original series)

August 13

Prima Sofia (original film)

Circle of Fire: The Uprising

Eden (original anime)

August 14

3%: 4th season (original series)

The cave

Bounty Hunters (original series)

Dirty John – The Stroke of Love: Betty Broderick: Season 2 (original series)

Glow Up: Season 2 (original series)

Hard Level

Biggest Assault (original series)

The Nigerian Prince

Octonautas and the Sac Actun Caves (original animation)

Power (original film)

August 15th

Rita: 5th season (original series)

Stranger: season 2

Takki



