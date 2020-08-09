News from Netflix this week [08/08/2020]

Another week will start, and well, Netflix will promote its typical content update.
This is a particularly interesting week for those who are fans of the platform’s original shows. The next few days will be marked by premieres financed by streaming itself, or at least distributed exclusively, such as the Greenleaf series. A major highlight is the arrival of the 4th season of the Brazilian series 3%.
We also have the arrival of new stand-ups and films. Check out the next platform updates below!
August 10
- The Big Show Show: Season 2 (original series)
August 11th
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (original stand-up)
August 12th
- The Healing Industry (original series)
- Lieutenant of Cargill (original Indian film)
- Axé: Corner of the People of a Place
- Greenleaf: season 5 (original series)
August 13
- Prima Sofia (original film)
- Circle of Fire: The Uprising
- Eden (original anime)
August 14
- 3%: 4th season (original series)
- The cave
- Bounty Hunters (original series)
- Dirty John – The Stroke of Love: Betty Broderick: Season 2 (original series)
- Glow Up: Season 2 (original series)
- Hard Level
- Biggest Assault (original series)
- The Nigerian Prince
- Octonautas and the Sac Actun Caves (original animation)
- Power (original film)
August 15th
- Rita: 5th season (original series)
- Stranger: season 2
- Takki