News from Netflix this week [08/02/2020]

Today is Sunday. A special lunch day, a day to rest and marathon this series for many people or watch a movie.

A few days ago we prepared a monthly summary with the news that will be featured in the streaming giant this month, but today we will focus especially on the new titles and what will be removed this week, so you will have time to watch it before leaving.

Among the main arrivals this week are the arrival of “Mundo Misterio”, an original series starring youtuber Felipe Castanhari, the third season of “The Rain”, also original, and for football fans, the documentary “Anelka, the Incomprehended” , about the French striker Nicolas Anelka.

This week the streaming giant also announced the fifth and final season of “La Casa de Papel”, which obviously does not arrive this week. So, without delay, check out the Netflix News for this week. Have a good time!

August 3

Big house

Immigration Nation

August 4

Mystery World (original series)

Rescue in Malibu: The Next Wave (original film)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (original stand-up)

Cory Carson’s Summer Camp (original animation)

Luccas Neto at: The Magic Hotel

August 5

Anelka – The misunderstood (original documentary)

The Most Wanted in the World (original French series)

Sin City

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy x Reverend (original interactive episode)

August 6

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 4

Nasha Natasha

The Rain: season 3 (original series)

August 7

Alto Mar: 3rd season (original Spanish series)

Diamonds in the Sky

Party of Words – Let’s Sing? (original child)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (original series)

Mandou Bem – México: Season 2 (original series)

Discrete Nature (original series) (07/08/20, 7 days)

The Magic Bus Takes Off Again – Towards Space (original children’s)

Sunset – Golden Mile: season 3 (original reality show)

Come Sing! Germany (original German series)

The New Monkey Adventures: Season 2

Berlin, Berlin – Lolle and its options (original film)

Imperfect Dancer (original film)



