News from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week

You will be able to check in on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus in one place, with premieres between 22-27 / 11, allowing you to organize your family and even a popcorn session. even if you prefer alone.

As highlights this week, we are launching a series of titles focused on Christmas, such as “Dreaming and Dancing – The Chocolate Nutcracker”, “Christmas Diaries: Part 2”, “Christmas Candy Rush”. and the first season of “A Christmas is not normal”, all for Netflix.

The highlight of Disney Plus is the offer of new episodes.

To make it easier, below are the shortcuts for you to jump to the platform of your choice, but if you want to have total control, just go to the post.

Netflix

Christmas with Dolly Parton (November 22)

Divorce (November 22)

Strange presence (23 November)

Mars – Season 2 (November 23)

Shawn Mendes: Wonderland (November 23)

Tomy’s notebook (November 24)

Once upon a dream (November 24)

Dragons: Rescue Squad: Festive Day at Huttsgalor (24th November)

Great Pretender – Season 2 (November 25)

Tuned in Love (November 25)

Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 (November 25)

Thoroughbred (November 26)

Mosul (November 26)

Virgin River – Season 2 (November 27)

Cory Carson and Noel (November 27)

Incredible Bollywood Women – Season 1 (November 27)

The connection (November 27)

A Vida Gira (November 27)

Dreaming and Dancing – The Chocolate Nutcracker (November 27)

Christmas Sugar Rush (November 27)

A normal Christmas – Season 1 (November 27)

Voices (November 27)

The Beast (November 27)

Amazon Prime Video

Mortal Engines – November 24

Uncle Frank – November 25

Locas Por El Cambio – November 27

Hacksaw Ridge – November 27

Stumptown (Season 1) – November 27

Subtle A Mi Moto (season 1) – November 27

Disney plus

Star Wars: The Mandalorian, season 5, episode 5 – November 27

Overflowing – 3rd episode of the 1st season – November 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 1, Episode 3 – November 27

Diary of a future president Season 1, episode 3 – November 27

BIS! Season 1, episode 3 – November 27

PIXAR in Real Life – Season 1, Episode 3 – November 27

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Final Season – Episode 3 – November 27